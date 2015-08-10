Twitter is having fun with the hashtag #TonyAbbottAsAMovie

Twitter has been running hot after the election of Tony Smith as Speaker of the House of Representatives this morning.
But as things begin to quiet down this afternoon, Twitter is having some fun with a game called #TonyAbbottAsAMovie — and it’s trending down under.
While many users are just having a dig at the prime minister, others have come up with some witty titles.
Here are a few of the best.
#TonyAbbottAsAMovie Dead Man Walking
— Tracey (@truce28) August 10, 2015
The Grinch #TonyAbbottAsAMovie pic.twitter.com/MYy1puBOo9
— Nick (@NSunners) August 10, 2015
My Best Friend's Wedding Expenses #TonyAbbottAsAMovie
— Farms Not CSG/Coal (@sydneyfireworks) August 10, 2015
What's eating Alan Jones? #TonyAbbottAsAMovie
— Ryan Crawford (@RyanTheCrawford) August 10, 2015
Gone with the windmills #TonyAbbottAsAMovie
— Ryan Crawford (@RyanTheCrawford) August 10, 2015
#TonyAbbottAsAMovie The Devil Wears Lycra pic.twitter.com/9U92YczOB6
— Kiera (@KieraGorden) August 10, 2015
The Good, The Tony and The Tony #TonyAbbottAsAMovie
— Daniel Muggleton (@danmuggleton) August 10, 2015
Who's Afraid of Peta Credlin #TonyAbbottAsAMovie
— Petrina Macpherson (@PetrinaPozMac) August 10, 2015
The outta touchables #TonyAbbottAsAMovie
— Chris Wainhouse (@ChrisWainhouse) August 10, 2015
To Kill A Budgee Smuggler…#TonyAbbottAsAMovie
— OzPinion (@Mickaroo56) August 10, 2015
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.