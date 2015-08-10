Twitter is having fun with the hashtag #TonyAbbottAsAMovie

Photo: Stefan Postles/ Getty Images.

Twitter has been running hot after the election of Tony Smith as Speaker of the House of Representatives this morning.

But as things begin to quiet down this afternoon, Twitter is having some fun with a game called #TonyAbbottAsAMovie — and it’s trending down under.

While many users are just having a dig at the prime minister, others have come up with some witty titles.

Here are a few of the best.

My Best Friend's Wedding Expenses #TonyAbbottAsAMovie — Farms Not CSG/Coal (@sydneyfireworks) August 10, 2015

Gone with the windmills #TonyAbbottAsAMovie — Ryan Crawford (@RyanTheCrawford) August 10, 2015

The Good, The Tony and The Tony #TonyAbbottAsAMovie — Daniel Muggleton (@danmuggleton) August 10, 2015

Who's Afraid of Peta Credlin #TonyAbbottAsAMovie — Petrina Macpherson (@PetrinaPozMac) August 10, 2015

The outta touchables #TonyAbbottAsAMovie — Chris Wainhouse (@ChrisWainhouse) August 10, 2015

To Kill A Budgee Smuggler…#TonyAbbottAsAMovie — OzPinion (@Mickaroo56) August 10, 2015

