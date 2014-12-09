Twitter Is Having A Field Day With The Man Who Backed Out Of Being Eaten Alive By An Anaconda

Aly Weisman
Eaten aliveDiscover Channel/’Eaten Alive’

On Sunday, naturalist Paul Rosolie was set to be swallowed by an anaconda snake on the much-hyped Discovery Channel special “Eaten Alive.”

Instead, after Rosolie took off the lower-arm section of his specially designed crush-proof suit for more mobility, he wrestled with the snake, which coiled around him, before calling off the stunt.

Rosolie said the snake was squeezing his arm so tight he feared it might break. 

“Guys you need to get in here … I’m calling it I need help!” he said from inside the suit, prompting the crew to rescue Rosolie and abort the mission.

Viewers following along at home for two hours were not amused.

People took to social media to joke about the failed stunt:

Probably not what Discovery expected when, early on in the show, it tweeted:

