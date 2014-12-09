Twitter Is Having A Field Day With The Man Who Backed Out Of Being Eaten Alive By An Anaconda

On Sunday, naturalist Paul Rosolie was set to be swallowed by an anaconda snake on the much-hyped Discovery Channel special “Eaten Alive.”

Instead, after Rosolie took off the lower-arm section of his specially designed crush-proof suit for more mobility, he wrestled with the snake, which coiled around him, before calling off the stunt.

Rosolie said the snake was squeezing his arm so tight he feared it might break.

“Guys you need to get in here … I’m calling it I need help!” he said from inside the suit, prompting the crew to rescue Rosolie and abort the mission.

Viewers following along at home for two hours were not amused.

People took to social media to joke about the failed stunt:



Next time I watch something called #EatenAlive, somebody better get eaten alive.

— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattCSN) December 8, 2014

#EatenAlive – should have been called nibble my nose.

— opie radio (@OpieRadio) December 8, 2014

WAIT THE SNAKE DIDN’T EVEN EAT THE GUY? I’ve been #EatenAlive by exactly as many anacondas as the host of this ridiculous show?

— David Shiffman (@WhySharksMatter) December 8, 2014

Next on Discovery…”Finding the Tooth Fairy” where I spend two hours looking for the Tooth Fairy, give up and get a burrito. #EatenAlive

— Matt Lindner (@mattlindner) December 8, 2014

Two hours and they didn’t do the one thing they promised…. #EatenAlive pic.twitter.com/wJxMVJDNuz

— Lauren Lavoie (@LittleRedCactus) December 8, 2014

Ok, I didn’t watch #EatenAlive – but I’m pretty sure reading the disappointed tweets is 1000 times more entertaining.

— Amy Bruni (@amybruni) December 8, 2014

Probably not what Discovery expected when, early on in the show, it tweeted:

After watching post your reaction using #EatenAlive and you could be on TV and win a prize pack! https://t.co/2or42ih0zC

— Discovery (@Discovery) December 8, 2014

