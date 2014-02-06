Twitter Is Getting Annihilated

Twitter shares are down more than 20% in pre-market trading following the release of the social media network’s first quarterly earnings statement since its initial public offering.

Although the company reported earnings of $US0.02 per share — above analysts’ consensus estimate of a loss of $US0.02 per share — and revenues came in at $242.7 million (also above expectations), investors are honing in on weak user growth.

Monthly active users were 241 million, up only 9 million from the previous quarter. In the U.S., Twitter grew its user base by only 1 million.

