Tributes pour in on Twitter in the wake of former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh's death

Andy Cross / The Denver Post via Getty Images Hsieh speaking at the Clinton Global Initiative America at the Sheridan Downtown Denver, June 25, 2014

Investors, journalists, politicians, and tech founders are paying tribute to former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh, who died Friday, according to multiple reports.

Hsieh died at 46 from injuries sustained during a house fire in Connecticut while visiting family.

News of Tony Hsieh’s death rumbled social media Saturday morning as investors, journalists, politicians, and tech founders paid tribute to the former Zappos CEO.

Hsieh died at 46 from injuries sustained during a house fire in Connecticut, according to multiple reports.

Amazon in 2009 acquired Zappos, an online shoe and clothing retailer, for a hefty $US1.2 billion. Hsieh was involved with Zappos for two decades before he retired, continuing in the role even after the sale to Amazon. He stepped down in August.

“The world has lost a tremendous visionary and an incredible human being,” Zappos CEO Kedar Deshpande said in a statement. “We recognise that not only have we lost our inspiring former leader, but many of you have also lost a mentor and a friend.”

Among those posting tributes to Twitter are former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Recode Founder Kara Swisher, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, and scores of startup and tech CEOs.

Other Nevada leaders heralded Hsieh, who is recognised as a major influencer in the formation of several downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, initiatives.

Hsieh in 2012 founded the Downtown Project, for example, a $US350 million investment intended to revitalize the Las Vegas downtown area.

Las Vegas legislator Cedric Crear wrote that he was “saddened” by the news of Hsieh’s death. Crear, like many others, took to Twitter in the wake of Hsieh’s death to commemorate the late entrepreneur.

“Such a creative & innovative person who positively helped change the landscape of Downtown Las Vegas,” he tweeted. “We have been working on some cool projects for Downtown. God speed to his family, coworkers and our community.”

Here are the tributes that poured in on Twitter to commemorate Hsieh’s life:

Andrew Yang, former 2020 presidential candidate and entrepreneur

I am stunned. Tony Hsieh touched so many lives and inspired so many entrepreneurs. His impact and legacy will go on and on. I met his family in Las Vegas – and am thinking of them today. RIP Tony. You will be missed. ???? #Deliveringhappiness https://t.co/jkUETTHyDA — Andrew Yang???????????? (@AndrewYang) November 28, 2020

Peter Pham, cofounder and partner of startup Science

Tony Hsieh was special. Just look at twitter & how every person he interacted with talked about him. He was the most successful person I met who never took himself too seriously. His generosity was ridiculous. This is the photo that I'll remember him by. pic.twitter.com/0s7f0VqUco — Peter Pham (@peterpham) November 28, 2020

Brooke Hammerling, founder of communications advisory group The New New Thing

I co-host an annual poker game/party & Tony was always one of the first (AND only) to ask how he could help me. One year, a guy was giving me a hard time & Tony w/out missing a beat, w/a look that could kill, got up from poker, quietly, walked over to the guy & threw him out. ???? — Brooke Hammerling (@brooke) November 28, 2020

Garry Tan, Initialized Capital cofounder and former Y Combinator partner

RIP Tony Hsieh “Happiness is really just about four things: perceived control, perceived progress, connectedness (number and depth of your relationships), and vision/meaning (being part of something bigger than yourself).” pic.twitter.com/rCIln3OP4h — Garry Tan (@garrytan) November 28, 2020

Kara Swisher, tech journalist and Recode cofounder

Visited Tony Hsieh at his downtown Vegas digs many times, but this in 2014 was particularly fascinating. Admiring all the truly oddball creations, he leaned in, smiled his impish grin and whispered to me: “It’s all a simulation.” Maybe so, but his was a weirdly wonderful one. pic.twitter.com/vnlyybyEU5 — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) November 28, 2020

Alfred Lin, partner at Sequoia Capital

Today is a sad day! The world lost a pioneer of company culture, the shoe industry, Downtown LV, web advertising, and also a gentle soul who gave a part of himself to countless people. We'll remember Tony for that and the happiness he brought to so many people. RIP Tony Hsieh. — Alfred Lin (@Alfred_Lin) November 28, 2020

Tony Hawk, skateboarding legend

A beautiful tribute to a true pioneer. Tony Hsieh was a visionary. He was generous with his time and willing to share his invaluable expertise with anyone. And he was very, very cool. https://t.co/5A78fWpNyv — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) November 28, 2020

Chris Sacca, investor and former “Shark Tank” judge

Tony Hsieh might be the most original thinker I’ve ever been friends with. He questioned every assumption and shared everything he learned along the way. He genuinely delighted in making anyone and everyone happy. The earth has lost a beautifully weird and helpful person. RIP — Chris Sacca ???????? (@sacca) November 28, 2020

Ali Partovi, NEO CEO and former LinkExchange founder

Tony Hsieh, my partner and cofounder of LinkExchange, has died. Tony, I miss you. ❤️ You were among the most creative people I’ve known. I’ll remember your unique combo of genius and mischief, and your infuriating ability to bet against all odds and win. https://t.co/rI9unaHWDW — Ali Partovi (@apartovi) November 28, 2020

Gary Vaynerchuk, CEO of Vayner Media

I’m so saddened to hear about the passing of Tony Hsieh, Tony and I spent a lot of time talking, alone, late into nights about many different topics and I really appreciated so much of his thoughtfulness & energy. I’m genuinely sad & hurt and wish his family & friends my love ❤️ — Gary Vaynerchuk (@garyvee) November 28, 2020

Steve Sisolak, Nevada governor

Tony Hsieh played a pivotal role in helping transform Downtown Las Vegas. Kathy and I send our love and condolences to Tony’s family and friends during this difficult time https://t.co/7TXBUDWZe0 — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) November 28, 2020

