These 50 Tweets Reveal How Tough It Really Is To Find A Job

Photo: fumi/ Flickr

What follows is a series of tweets I sent this spring as a part of a Twitter-based seminar in networking for a job.The most amazing thing about Twitter is that it forces you to get very concise. The tweets distill a lot of information about networking and looking for work into a small space.



If you are looking for work or thinking about it, get a Twitter account. While I can’t promise you that you’ll land a job, you CAN use the service to become a better writer. Regularly tweeting (say, 20 times a day) is one of the best writing improvement exercises I know of.

Here are the questions I tweeted out to followers, and the 50 tweets I got in response:

How do you use Job Boards? Do they Work?

Lots of people complain about the black hole? Is that what you see?

The black hole is the stuff of legends. It’s where resumes disappear to

I apply for a number of jobs each year just to see what happens. I’ve never gotten an acknowledgment. Not one.

Most likely, there isn’t a roomful of people waiting to get your resume.

Companies hire 25% of their people from job boards

If they hire 25% of their people from job boards, it means that the other 75% come from somewhere else.

There’s lots of fuss re improving the job hunter experience. Seems silly 2 me. Do u send love notes 2 ur spammers?

When you don’t get a pretty quick response from a job board post, get over it and move on.

Definitely use job boards. It may work for you. But the odds are against you

Job Boards work better for employers than job hunters. Most of job hunting is like that.

How do you discover who hires people like you in your neighbourhood?

It matters because your career is tied to your neighbourhood.

The odds are that your next job is going to be in your neighbourhood (no more than 25 miles or so from your home)

Only 8% of people are willing to relocate. Most want to stay where they have roots

Your financial stability depends on you knowing the names of the companies who would hire you

More than just the companies, you need to know the people who make the hiring decisions

Make a list of the 10 to 15 companies you most want to work for in your neighbourhood.

Every city has a chamber of commerce that lists out the employers in the area.

It’s amazing what you can learn about the companies in your neighbourhood by using GOOGLE.

Go visit the companies. Be curious. What do they do? Where do they eat lunch?

Figure out who their suppliers are. What do they do in the company and what do they outsource?

Which is better, a steady stream of applications or a targeted campaign?

The answer to this question is a definite YES. U need both a steady flow of applications and targeted campaigns.

The targeted campaigns are more important but it’s always good to buy lottery tickets.

Give 10% of ur time to job boards. UR treating this as a full time, 50 hour/week thing, aren’t you? No more than 10%

Targeted campaigns involve research & persistence. Get 2 know LinkedIn. Y? Because it tells u who u need 2 know.

All hiring managers are there. (In LinkedIn) Find them. Get to know them.

Recruiters don’t make hiring decisions. They offer a slate of candidates. The hiring manager (or team) chooses

You need to figure out who the hiring manager (or team) is. Then start networking towards them.

The biggest network doesn’t win. The person who gets a job wins.

Know where you want to work then network towards that.

How do you maintain your sense of humour while job hunting?

Job hunting sucks, is scary and causes bad judgment. It’s particularly ugly if you’re broke or strapped for $$.

But you can never let them see you sweat. Hiring managers don’t want scared and broke people.

So, you have to stay upbeat. Laughing is the most important thing you can do in a job hunt.

Less stress = more energy. Most stress is in your head. Meditate, yoga, exercise, sing, dance, love. A lot.

A baby seal walks into a club. That’s my favourite joke. I like to tell it til the other person laughs.

Learn to tell a dozen jokes. If the interview is going badly, dig one up. Be good at telling it.

Always start your interview by imagining that the people you are talking to are naked.

Have one day a month where you decide to screw up every bit of job hunting you do. Make a really big mess.

Take the job hunt very seriously most of the time. Do not take yourself so seriously most of the time.

How do you get to know the kinds of people who can help you? Who are they?

They live in your city. They work in the places you want to work. Or they do business with those places.

You get to know them by figuring out who they are and giving them value.

The moment you start to network to get a job, you are doomed to failure. Network to build relationships.

The people who can help you most have old networks. If you don’t have one of these start building one.

People with old networks don’t look for work so much. They have a network that helps them with that problem.

A good network is absolutely no larger than it absolutely has to be.

In most cities, a well structured network of 200 can put you in front of everyone who matters.

Oh, you noticed that. In a job hunt, some people don’t matter. Quickly discover who they are.

They’re probably your best friends. Your current network is not likely to get you a job.

Get to know them by figuring out their interests (heard of Facebook) and their companies (Glassdoor)

When you get to know someone, listen. The best job hunts involve a lot of listening.

The best networkers listen a lot. They are curious about people and want to know where to add value.

You can tell the interview is going well if you are listening intensely.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.