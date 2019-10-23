Twitter is down for thousands of users

Twitter has not been working for tens of thousands of users Tuesday morning.

According to outage-tracking site Down Detector, nearly 16,000 users have reported having issues with Twitter, particularly in the U.S., United Kingdom, Japan, and Argentina.

Several reporters at Business Insider have had issues loading their Twitter feeds and accessing the platform.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. The website where Twitter tracks its outages currently says that all of its systems are operational.

This story is developing…

