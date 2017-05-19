Twitter went down, but now it's back

Sarah Kimmorley, Tony Yoo
Ryan Seacrest and Taylor Swift are shocked and surprised. (Photo by: Chris Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

It looks like Twitter was down and out in Australia on Friday afternoon.

Business Insider tried to use the service at between 3:08pm and 3:30pm and these were the error messages we received.

Twitter outage on May 19, 2017. (Source: screenshot)

As of 3:35pm, service had been restored, with the social media company acknowledging the outage without specifying the root cause:

