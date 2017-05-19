Twitter went down, but now it's back

Ryan Seacrest and Taylor Swift are shocked and surprised. (Photo by: Chris Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)
It looks like Twitter was down and out in Australia on Friday afternoon.
Business Insider tried to use the service at between 3:08pm and 3:30pm and these were the error messages we received.
As of 3:35pm, service had been restored, with the social media company acknowledging the outage without specifying the root cause:
Earlier today some users may have experienced issues sending Tweets, this issue has now been resolved, thank you for your patience!
— Twitter Support (@Support) May 19, 2017
