Twitter went down for an hour today

Twitter is back after going down for around an hour earlier today.

Users in the US, Japan and Australia were not able to see the service in web browsers or on apps. However, third party services such as Tweetdeck appeared to still be working with limited functionality.

The website showed an error screen up until around 1:45PM, while on the mobile app if you attempt to refresh the feed it just hangs. It first went down at 12:48PM.

Twitter confirmed the outage in a statement, saying: “Some users are currently experiencing problems accessing Twitter. We are aware of the issue and are working towards a resolution.”

Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey is currently in Australia.

