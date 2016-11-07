Twitter was down since approximately 4:45pm Monday Australian eastern time – and came back alive at about 5:20pm.

The social media site was inaccessible both through the web and through third party apps such as Hootsuite. Business Insider also confirmed the service was down for US users.

Business Insider has reached out to Twitter for comment.

AussieOutages.com showed a spike in Australian users reporting the Twitter outage on Facebook from about 5pm. According to the site, the last major spike in complaints about Twitter was on October 22.

