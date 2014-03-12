TWITTER IS SLOWLY COMING BACK

It’s not just you.

We’ve reached out to Twitter PR. A spokesperson from the company says they’re looking into it.

In Twitter’s early days, the platform used to go down a lot (remember the Fail Whale?) but since then has employed thousands of engineers to make sure that the site’s wheels never stop turning. Of course, even the most well-oiled of machines can’t run perfectly all of the time.

Right now Biz Stone is sitting on a stage in front of an audience at SXSW, talking about the collective organising power of Twitter, reports PandoDaily. The questions to Biz are supposed to be posed over Twitter using the hashtag #askbiz.

Twitter stopped updating on both its Web page and Tweetdeck client around 2 p.m., but we’re starting to see random tweets fly through every few minutes. Most of the tweets declare “Twitter is back.”

It is not.

The stock has fallen 1.6% since 2 p.m. But it’s still up 1.1% for the day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.