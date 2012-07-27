Twitter Service Is Slowly Returning To Normal*

Photo: Jodie O’Dell/Flickr
Twitter’s website is currently inaccessible and there are issues sending out Tweets through apps like Tweetdeck.Downrightnow also reports that there is a service disruption in Twitter.
Seems like today is not a good day for communications tools — Google Talk was down earlier today.
Remember, you can still Tweet from Twitter’s mobile website.
UPDATE: We’re starting to see more tweets come through. It looks like service is returning to normal.
