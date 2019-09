Twitter just revealed some pretty impressive stats.



It says it’s seeing 350 billion tweets every day and yesterday it had 600,000 sign up, its biggest day ever.

That kinda puts Google+’s 10 million users and 1 billion shares in perspective. But, to be fair, Google+ is two weeks old.

Photo: Twitter

