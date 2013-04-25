Twitter Is Developing A System To Prevent Hacking Like What Happened To The AP

The AP’s Twitter account



was hacked yesterday to put out a false report of bombs going off in the White House.Twitter is already working on a system to make sure that something like this is impossible in the future. It’s akin to Google’s two-step verification process for Gmail.

Wired reports that when you log in from a new location, Twitter’s system will ask you for your password as usual, but will also send an additional randomised login to your mobile device – as Wired put it, “accessing an account requires having two things: something you know (the password) and something you have (a previously registered device).”

We’ll see when Twitter ultimately rolls out its two-step solution, but take extra care with your passwords in the meantime.

