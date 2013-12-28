Twitter Is Crashing Hard After A Great Run

After a great run, Twitter is finally coming back to Earth.

The stock is down 8.8% today (and it’s falling more each time we refresh the page).

There was no real catalyst for the stock’s run, so investors may be profit-taking as they say. (Ugh, we know.)

This morning Ben Schachter at Macquarie downgraded the stock saying that it had gone on a crazy run while nothing fundamental changed about the business. So, he labelled it “underperform.”

Maybe that was the wake-up call for investors.

Who knows!

Its mysterious rise is ending with a slightly less mysterious (but still mysterious) fall.

