Twitter Is Considering Buying The YouTube Of Music, SoundCloud

Reuters Twitter CEO Dick Costolo

Twitter is considering a plan to buy SoundCloud, the Berlin-based music company that lets people upload and share audio files, Re/Code reports.

SoundCloud is great for aspiring artists, established artists, and hobbyist musicians who want to upload and share their songs and remixes with the world.

As of October 2013, SoundCloud had 250 million monthly users. Earlier this year, SoundCloud was valued at $US700 million following a funding round.

It’s not clear exactly why Twitter would buy SoundCloud, but some tech pundits think it’s a smart move.

As Peter Kafka of Re/Code notes, a deal between Twitter and SoundCloud could be good for advertising. A fair amount of SoundCloud links are shared on Twitter. In fact, people share more SoundCloud links on Twitter than any other music service.

Though, it’s worth noting that some of the songs on SoundCloud have been uploaded without the owners’ permission.

If Twitter does make a deal with SoundCloud, this would be its second attempt at the music business. Last year, Twitter launched a now-defunct music product with the hopes of getting people to stay longer on the platform.

