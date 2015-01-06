Twitter Was Totally Broken For About An Hour

Update: Looks like the problem is pretty much fixed as of 6:30 pm PT, although we’re still seeing delays in some tweets, and Tweetdeck doesn’t seem to be working properly. For best results, visit the Twitter site.

Here’s our story from earlier:

It looks like Twitter’s been having trouble the last half hour or so. Twitter’s status page confirms that there’s “an issue with tweeting and a delay with timelines.”

Tweetdeck hasn’t shown any new tweets in the last half hour or so. The Twitter.com site is also not showing recent tweets. But when we send out new tweets, they appear momentarily. Strange.

We reached out to Twitter for comment but they simply pointed us to the status page, which doesn’t have much information on it.

Here are some people complaining about it:

It looks like Twitter is down… And experiencing issues…

— Joel Sorrentino (@Mirrorlure7m) January 6, 2015

Is Twitter going to be down forever?

— Caroline (@caroline_gill) January 6, 2015

Twitter is down, but no one can confirm it because….twitter is down. RIP

— Nick Lehman (@nicklehman1992) January 6, 2015

Twitter is weird tonight … It is like I’m talking to myself. May as well put down my iPad and shout at the TV like Pre-Twitter days #RAW

— Simon Wilson (@the_sim) January 6, 2015

