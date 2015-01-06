Twitter Was Totally Broken For About An Hour

Eugene Kim
Update: Looks like the problem is pretty much fixed as of 6:30 pm PT, although we’re still seeing delays in some tweets, and Tweetdeck doesn’t seem to be working properly. For best results, visit the Twitter site. 

It looks like Twitter’s been having trouble the last half hour or so. Twitter’s status page confirms that there’s “an issue with tweeting and a delay with timelines.”

Tweetdeck hasn’t shown any new tweets in the last half hour or so. The Twitter.com site is also not showing recent tweets. But when we send out new tweets, they appear momentarily. Strange.

We reached out to Twitter for comment but they simply pointed us to the status page, which doesn’t have much information on it.

Here are some people complaining about it:

