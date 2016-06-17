Twitter is blowing up over this one-word tweet from Hillary Clinton

Touché. Photo: Jeff Swensen/ Getty Images.

US Republican candidate Donald Trump was in Dallas overnight, celebrating the one-year anniversary of his entry into the presidential race.

Trump used the opportunity to reaffirm his recent show of support for the LGBT community following the Orlando massacre, and claimed his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, accepts donations from Middle East countries that oppress LGBT citizens and women.

The “LGBT community is starting to like Donald Trump very, very much lately,” he said, referring to himself in third-person.

“As far as gays are concerned they throw them off buildings. They kill gays in these countries. So you tell me who’s better for the gay community or for women than Donald Trump.”

CNN correspondent Phil Mattingly was covering Trump and reported his comments on Twitter.

Trump: “You tell me: who is better for the gay community and who is better for women than Donald Trump.”

Clinton’s comeback was brief but incredibly pointed.

The post has since amassed 7,700 retweets and 15,000 likes.

Clinton’s one-word reply follows her short but powerful tweet to Trump last week, which read “Delete your account” after he called her “crooked Hillary”.

