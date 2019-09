It’s not just you, Twitter is being weird today. The Retweet button was down earlier, but it’s back up now.



The service has other problems, though, including timeline delays, and missing tweets.

Keep an eye on Twitter status for updates.

While it’s not quite at the Fail Whale level of problems, it’s a bit irritating.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.