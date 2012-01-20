Twitter Is Making A Gigantic Move (And Going To War With A Board Member)

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Twitter is slowly finding a way to curate its own massive fire hose of information.Twitter has typically been a pure stream of information that’s gone uninterrupted. Thousands of tweets fly across the Internet in a given second — sometimes tens of thousands, depending if there’s a big event.



But just moments ago, Twitter announced it acquired Summify, a service that crunches Twitter and other social media sites and creates a personalised news digest based on that information.

That gives Twitter a team with a lot of experience personalizing and curating content for users automatically, without any kind of input on the user’s end.

Before that – last fall – Twitter added a “discover” feature to its smartphone apps. That tool tracks stories based on how many times a news story is shared or how popular a hashtag is. It was the first obvious sign that Twitter was getting into the business of curating content and information.

There is one strange element to Twitter’s pivot. In 2011, it added Mike McCue to its board. McCue is best known for selling Tellme to Microsoft for close to $800 million.

But lately, McCue’s been working on a startup called Flipboard. Flipboard, like Summify or even Twitter’s own “discover” feature, is a tool that automatically scans social media sites and curates them for easy consumption.

Twitter is going into competition with one of its board members.

It’s long been whispered that Flipboard’s exit could be a sale to Twitter. Maybe that’ll happen sooner now.

