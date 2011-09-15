Twitter Is About To Get Very Serious About Advertising

Twitter needs to start pulling in serious revenue.



John Battelle believes they are close.

The Federated Media founder says that promoted tweets are going to start being a much bigger part of the business model.

Advertisers will be able to target people based on their interests targeting, their location, and their demographic.

Advertisers should be able to purchase ads on a cost-per-engagement model and a “real-time second-price bidded auction.”

Long story short: more metrics=more advertisers=more revenue. Everyone wins.

