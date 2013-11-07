TWITTER IPO PRICED AT $US26 PER SHARE

Jay Yarow, Steve Kovach
Twitter Biz Stone Ev WilliamsAPTwo of Twitter’s founders, Ev Williams and Biz Stone

Twitter’s stock is priced!

It will start trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange at $US26 per share.

That means the company will raise $US1.82 billion. It’s valued at about $US18 billion.

We’ll be at the floor of the stock exchange watching all the action and covering it live here on SAI.

Join us!

