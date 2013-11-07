TWITTER IPO PRICED AT $US26 PER SHARE

APTwo of Twitter’s founders, Ev Williams and Biz Stone
Twitter’s stock is priced!
It will start trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange at $US26 per share.
That means the company will raise $US1.82 billion. It’s valued at about $US18 billion.
We’ll be at the floor of the stock exchange watching all the action and covering it live here on SAI.
Join us!
