LIVE: Twitter Starts Trading, Price Holding Steady At $US45-$46 Per Share

Jay Yarow/Business Insider Twitter CEO Dick Costolo on the floor of the NYSE.

It’s Twitter’s big day!

The social network goes public today on the New York Stock Exchange. It just started trading at $US45.10 per share.

Shares have been holding steady at $US45-$46. It did reach $US50 at one point.

We’ll have live updates for you about Twitter’s IPO in the feed below.

