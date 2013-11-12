Twitter's IPO Created 1,600 New Millionaires And A $US2.2 Billion Tax Bill, Analyst Says

One lucky Twitter employee at the Twitter offices

Market research analyst PrivCo has uncovered an amazing stat about Twitter’s IPO: It created 1,600 new millionaires, mostly from rank-and-file employees,

it said in a blog post.

PrivCo keeps detailed records on private companies and calculated the new millionaires based on the shares held by insiders a day after the IPO, when shares closed at about $US40.

Just for fun, PrivCo calculated the tax bill this IPO created, too: $US2.2 billion:

Total Twitter millionaires created: 1,600

Total Twitter IPO California State Tax Windfall : $US479 Million

Total Twitter IPO IRS Tax Windfall: $US1.72 Billion

