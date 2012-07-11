Twitter Updated Its App For iPhone And Android

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Twitter just launched an updated iPhone and Android app with a slew of new features.Here’s what you get:



Expanded Tweets: Content previews from partner sites like YouTube, MLB, CSPAN, and more. For example, Twitter says, “when you tap a Tweet linking to a Kickstarter project, for example, you can play its video directly from the Tweet details view in your app.”

Events: events let you view the best tweets and photos for live events like the World Series, Super Bowl, NASCAR races, and more.

Easier search: Twitter has made improvements to its search so now when you type in the search bar it will attempt to auto complete you query.

Push Notifications: Now the official app lets you get push notifications on your device for a specific account you follow. “Turn on push notifications for Tweets for any user via the action button on their profile, and edit these notifications in your account settings on your device.”

The app is free from Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.