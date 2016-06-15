Twitter invested “around $70 million” in music-streaming service SoundCloud, according to Recode’s Peter Kafka and Kara Swisher.

The investment was part of a new round that will reportedly value the streaming service somewhere in the neighbourhood of $700 million. Jack Dorsey confirmed to Recode that the company owns a stake in SoundCloud.

Business Insider has reached out to SoundCloud for comment.

Developing…

