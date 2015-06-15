Now Twitter investors are fighting over who gets to be the next CEO

Kimberly White/Getty Twitter co-founder and soon-to-be interim CEO Jack Dorsey.

Many people believe Jack Dorsey is the only logical candidate to take over as the company’s permanent chief executive after current boss Dick Costolo announced his resignation last week. He is after allTwitter’s co-founder, a board member, a former CEO, and now the interim CEO.

But Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who was one of Twitter’s earliest investors and who owns 5% of the company, doesn’t agree.

In an interview with The Financial Times, the Saudi billionaire said Dorsey should return to his other job, as CEO of mobile payments company Square, rather than taking on the Twitter job for a second time around.

Instead Prince Alwaleed thinks the new Twitter CEO should have the kind of marketing experience required for the company to encourage more users to join the platform.

“Jack has another company called Square which requires a lot of attention and a full-time job round there. I believe and trust that Jack Dorsey is there on a temporary basis,” Alwaleed told the FT. “The new leader has to have tech savviness, an investor-oriented process, and a marketing mentality.”

Prince Alwaleed doesn’t name a suitable successor, but his description sounds a lot like Adam Bain, Twitter’s current revenue chief.

If Bain were appointed, that would be a warmly welcomed by the advertising community. Advertising executives told Business Insider earlier this month (ahead of Costolo’s resignation) they would love Bain to ascend to the CEO role.

Forbes has also pegged Bain as the front-runner for the CEO role, adding that Bain wants the role, with a source saying that the former News Corp executive “has total loyalty of half the company.”

