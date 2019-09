Chris Sacca is Google’s former “head of special initiatives” and investor in startups including Twitter and Gowalla.



Also, Chris can sing!

We found out watching a live feed of TechCrunch’s Disrupt conference. Here’s Chris singing “It Had To Be You” into a laptop as part of a startup called Ujam’s demonstration:



