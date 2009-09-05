Twitter Inventor Gets To Throw Out Opening Pitch At Cubs-Cardinals Game

Jack Dorsey’s magical mystery tour continues: Later this month, the Twitter inventor wil get to throw out the opening pitch at a St. Louis Cardinals game against the Chicago Cubs, according to the WSJ.



“I’m practicing every day!” Dorsey told the WSJ’s Andrew LaVallee in an email.

LaVallee also points out that Dorsey could finally meet Cardinals manager Tony La Russa, who sued Twitter over a fake account. (He has since dropped the lawsuit.) That could be fun.

Dorsey was most previously seen hanging out with NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is reportedly trying to convince Dorsey to create his next startup in New York.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.