If You Want To Work For Twitter, You'd Better Be Able To Answer These Questions

Caroline Moss
Kid thinkingShutterstock

Wouldn’t it be great to work at Twitter?

It’s the way many of us get news, and its simple design allows users to each utilise the platform the way they see fit for their lives.

The interview process for Twitter involves some challenging questions.

We looked through Glassdoor’s massive index of user-submitted interview questions for prospective employees to find the most thought-provoking ones asked at Twitter.

See how many you can answer!

'Discuss a brand that you feel does good marketing vs. a brand that does bad marketing.'

'What would you do if a teammate insisted on going against your advice?'

'What do you bring to the table?'

'How many golf balls can fit in a school bus?'

'Why SHOULDN'T we hire you?'

'What is your favourite meme?'

'What do you like to do in your free time?'

'What is the last movie you saw in theatres?'

'What is your five year plan?'

'What is something you are afraid of?'

'How does Twitter need to adapt in order to stay relevant?'

Now...

Interested in hearing about the future of Apple? Take a look at what we know so far...

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.