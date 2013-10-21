Twitter Imagined What Seinfeld Would Be Like If Set In Australian Cities

Over the weekend, Australia’s twitterati got busy speculating about how episodes of Seinfeld might work when set in Austalia, using the hashtags #SeinfeldMelbourne, #SeinfeldSydney and so on. Here are some of the best selections for each city — a fun way to start a Monday morning and an insight into the different stereotypes that apply in each state.

#SeinfeldMelbourne

Jerry agrees to drive Elaine to the airport. Doesn't realise it's Avalon. Kramer arrested for smoking on Puffing Billy. #SeinfeldMelbourne — David M. Green ???? (@David_M_Green) October 20, 2013

Jerry and Elaine try to operate a Myki card; Kramer rebuilds the Docklands Ferris wheel; George is sent to Manus Island #SeinfeldMelbourne — Jeff Sparrow (@Jeff_Sparrow) October 20, 2013

https://twitter.com/themykiuser/status/391855849993277440

#SeinfeldSydney

Kramer and Newman run a used e-tag racket. George wins a contest on 2DayFM to date a BB Housemate. She likes Jerry instead. #SeinfeldSydney — Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) October 20, 2013

Jerry has a burger at Mary's. "What's the deal with brioche?" Kramer wins the City2Surf. Elaine can't get home from Manly #SeinfeldSydney — Dom Alessio (@domalessio) October 20, 2013

https://twitter.com/ellehardytweets/status/391828391558516736

#SeinfeldBrisbane

https://twitter.com/garthman79/status/391899120064942082

https://twitter.com/QRHuggies/status/391889257251364864

George suffers "shrinkage" in front of backpackers at Southbank Beach. Jackie Chiles defends Kramer's CityCycle bikie gang #seinfeldbrisbane — Col Smith (@Dangerman_2) October 20, 2013

#SeinfeldPerth

George promotes a river swim for #telethon7. Ben Cousins is the patron. #SeinfeldPerth @realpaulhogan — Paul (@Paulie68) October 20, 2013

George complains about the price of coffee. George complains about the price of rent. George moves to Melbourne. #SeinfeldPerth — jane azzopardi (@_jazzparty) October 20, 2013

George claims disability to avoid being sent to work on the mines once Abbott cuts welfare. Elaine takes up Zumba. #SeinfeldPerth — jane azzopardi (@_jazzparty) October 20, 2013

#SeinfeldAdelaide

George, Kramer, jerry and Elaine are murdered in bizarre sex orgy with a priest #seinfeldadelaide — John McCarthy (@Johnsmccarthy) October 20, 2013

https://twitter.com/Tuigen/status/391865910404726784

https://twitter.com/Tuigen/status/391860109736808448

#SeinfeldCanberra

https://twitter.com/JohnnyVanOwen/status/391844038862573569

Elaine walks around Kingston without running into even one journalist. Kramer tries to haggle over prices at Manuka Coles. #SeinfeldCanberra — Daniel Hurst (@danielhurstbne) October 20, 2013

Jerry bored. Elaine & George bored, nothing to go to. Kramer also bored. #SeinfeldCanberra — Dylan Behan (@dylabolical) October 20, 2013

#SeinfeldHobart

The foursomes plan to live a slower paced life is foiled when they learn no coffee shop is open after 4 #SeinfeldHobart — Pauly P. (@PaulyPMC) October 20, 2013

Jerry's date is a microparty senator. Kramer shafts Hmong farmers over kale. George tries to find a charger in Battery Point #SeinfeldHobart — Gwyntaglaw (@Gwyntaglaw) October 20, 2013

https://twitter.com/Br_Tr/status/391854302819393536

Spotted a good one we missed? Tell all in the comments.

