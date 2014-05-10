Twitter Ignites Along With Joe Hockey's Pre-Budget Cigar

With the federal budget officially “put to bed”, ready to be revealed Tuesday night, Treasurer Joe Hockey says he is “immensely proud” of what the government has put together.

So much so, Hockey has been seen with Finance Minister, Mathias Cormann, kicking back with a cigar, presumably mulling over what is to come of Tuesday night’s decisions.

The image of the pair caught on camera by Channel 9 last night has made for some fairly interesting responses on Twitter.

Here is the footage in question.

Here is what is being said on Twitter.

Cigar smokin not a great look before a slash and burn budget #auspol — PatriciaKarvelas (@PatsKarvelas) May 9, 2014

@PatsKarvelas Could have only looked worse if they were lighting them with $100 notes and laughing. — Ben Westcott (@Ben_Westcott) May 9, 2014

"There's nothing like the satisfying flavour of other people's hopes & dreams going up in smoke," @JaneCaro http://t.co/ex4QKcFYBX — Philip Pollard (@archcontext) May 9, 2014

MT @KieraGorden: favourite comment about Hockey/Cormann cigar photo goes to @JaneCaro, so it's now a meme! #AusPol pic.twitter.com/a3wV2QzPQM — Dame Elias Hummus (@Elias_Hallaj) May 9, 2014

Joe Hockey and Mathias Cormann have a Denny Crane/Alan Shore moment http://t.co/8PjpEGzRFB #cigar #auspol — Bevan Shields (@bevanshields85) May 9, 2014

The budget is expected to include some controversial new taxes, such as an increases to both the fuel excise and income taxes for the wealthy.

The introduction of the taxes will break Prime Minister Tony Abbott​’s pre-election promises but Hockey said the Government’s Budget decisions will be “selling a better Australia.”

