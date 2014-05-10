Twitter Ignites Along With Joe Hockey's Pre-Budget Cigar

Sarah Kimmorley

With the federal budget officially “put to bed”, ready to be revealed Tuesday night, Treasurer Joe Hockey says he is “immensely proud” of what the government has put together.

So much so, Hockey has been seen with Finance Minister, Mathias Cormann, kicking back with a cigar, presumably mulling over what is to come of Tuesday night’s decisions.

The image of the pair caught on camera by Channel 9 last night has made for some fairly interesting responses on Twitter.

Here is the footage in question.

Here is what is being said on Twitter.

The budget is expected to include some controversial new taxes, such as an increases to both the fuel excise and income taxes for the wealthy.

The introduction of the taxes will break Prime Minister Tony Abbott​’s pre-election promises but Hockey said the Government’s Budget decisions will be “selling a better Australia.”

