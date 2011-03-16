How To Keep Spies From Seeing Your Tweets

Twitter just announced that it has made it easier to keep your tweets secure by enabling HTTPS.



Like any HTTPS connection, this will help prevent people from snooping in on your activity when you’re using the internet over a public or shared connection.

To activate HTTPS, log in to Twitter and go to the the Settings page. From the Account tab, scroll to the bottom and check the box next to “Always use HTTPS” and click Save.

If you use Twitter’s official iPhone or iPad apps, the company says HTTPS is already the default setting, so you don’t need to change anything.

Photo: Twitter

