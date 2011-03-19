TWITTER HQ EVACUATED BECAUSE OF BURNT TOAST

Whoa. It looks like Twitter is having to evacuate its headquarters because someone burned some toast. Who did it?



Here are some tweets coming from the Twitter staff list:

“Nothing like a Friday building evacuation in the rain. Damn toast” from Twitter PR star Carolyn Penner

“It was the toaster.” from corp dev. agent Jessica Verrilli

“The fire drill at Twitter HQ now gives way to a tornado as the building pumps massive amounts of air to remove the toast’s smoke.” from biz dev staffer Doug Williams, who was supposedly spotted at SXSW wearing a contraband Facebook hat.

And platform/API maven Ryan Sarver did the maths: “Quick maths: 30 min fire alarm, 400 employees ~ $2500 for burnt toast. ooops”

And here is a photo by Dave Mitchell, accompanied by the tweet, “Toaster #fail.”

