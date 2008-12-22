"Holy Fucking Shit I Was Just In A Plane Crash!"

A Continental airlines 737 slid off the runway in Denver last night. The engine on the right side burst into flames. Passengers escaped out the left side on slides. 38 people were hurt. Fortunately no one was killed.



In another first for Twitter, passenger Mike Wilson tweeted his miraculous escape. Read from the bottom up. And then buy this man (and everyone else on the plane) a vodka tonic!

