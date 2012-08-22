Hollywood Is Using Twitter To Figure Out Who Should Star In Movies

Here’s looking at you, kid.

We just talked to Duncan Greatwood, the CEO of Topsy, a social-analytics company, who revealed something fascinating about one of his customers—a major Hollywood studio.That studio, Greatwood told us, made casting decisions about the lead actor for an upcoming romantic comedy based on the number of Twitter mentions they garner.



Hollywood studios have tracked Twitter for years to predict box-office receipts. And studio marketers have a pretty good handle on which stars are the most bankable. So why not just use Twitter directly to maximise both Twitter buzz and ticket sales?

Topsy just launched Topsy Pro, a subscription enterprise service, which does deep analysis of user activity and sentiment on Twitter and other social networks.

Even Twitter itself is a customer—its salespeople are using the service to deliver reports to advertisers, and Topsy is powering Twitter’s Political Index, which tracks the 2012 U.S. presidential election.

