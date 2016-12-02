Twitter bought a small, virtually unknown startup to get a new chief of product

Twitter has finally found its new product chief in Keith Coleman, the former CEO of a small app startup called Yes Inc.

Coleman announced that his team is joining Twitter on Thursday in a blog post. A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that he’ll join the company as VP of Product.

Before creating Yes in 2014, Coleman worked at Google for over a decade and led product management for Gmail.

Twitter’s last product chief was Kevin Weil, who left in January 2016 to be head of product at Facebook-owned Instagram.

Twitter declined to disclose the terms of the deal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.