Twitter bought a small, virtually unknown startup to get a new chief of product

Keith Coleman / TwitterKeith Coleman.
Twitter has finally found its new product chief in Keith Coleman, the former CEO of a small app startup called Yes Inc.
Coleman announced that his team is joining Twitter on Thursday in a blog post. A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that he’ll join the company as VP of Product.
Before creating Yes in 2014, Coleman worked at Google for over a decade and led product management for Gmail.
Twitter’s last product chief was Kevin Weil, who left in January 2016 to be head of product at Facebook-owned Instagram.
Twitter declined to disclose the terms of the deal.
