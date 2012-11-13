Twitter Just Lured One Of Google's Top Legal Eagles Out Of Retirement

Photo: Google

Twitter, whose ranks are already stuffed with former Googlers, has hired another one: Nicole Wong, who left the search engine last year after nearly eight years as Google’s chief fighter against Internet censorship.She’s joining a legal department run by a former colleague, Alex Macgillivray, who left Google to join Twitter in 2009.



Twitter, like Google, has wrestled with issues of censorship. It recently instituted the ability to suppress posts broadcast on the information network country by country to comply with local laws while keeping information available where it’s legal.

Besides her professional role, censorship appears to be an issue of personal concern to wong. Last year, Wong wrote on her Google+ page about an episode where a local transit agency attempted to suppress protesters’ communications over smartphones: “Here’s the thing about censorship: in this globally connected world, censorship is never local.”

