Twitter Hires Ex-FeedBurner Dick Costolo As COO

Twitter has hired former Google exec and FeedBurner CEO Dick Costolo as its chief operating officer, TechCrunch’s Michael Arrington reports.



As Arrington points out, Costolo’s recent experience handling huge systems at Google could help Twitter, which still struggles to keep up with demand. Costolo is also close with Fred Wilson, who funded FeedBurner and is one of Twitter’s early investors.

Costolo is one of many ex-Google employees now at Twitter, including Santosh Jayaram, the head of operations he’s replacing. Costolo recently moved to the Bay Area from Chicago, where FeedBurner operated.

He is also an avid — and popular — Twitter user. As @dickc, he’s sent out 1,161 tweets, and now has more than 650,000 followers.

Photo by Twitter CEO Ev Williams via Flickr

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.