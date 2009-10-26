Twitter Hires Ex-Facebook Platform Guy Josh Elman

Now we know where Facebook’s former platform manager Josh Elman is going after leaving Facebook: He’s headed to Twitter to work on product.

“The open exchange of information is becoming reality. I’m thrilled to have the chance to help – starting today @Twitter!” he just tweeted.

Looks like a good hire as Twitter and Facebook increasingly compete in the “real-time” Web — and Twitter continues to get huge interest from third-party developers who want to build onto its platform.

Elman recently worked on the Facebook Connect platform and worked on some of Facebook’s redesigns to clean up profile pages after the app platform exploded. He’ll also be a helpful strategic source with knowledge of Facebook’s inner workings.

Marketing guy Louis grey broke the news after spotting Elman on Twitter’s official list of its employees, which now includes 113 people, including part-timers.

Here’s how Elman describes himself on LinkedIn:

Product guy focused on disruptive products that change the way people interact and communicate with each other and discover new information. I like playing with the latest and greatest technology, but my greatest thrills come from applying that into new situations where anyone can use it without understanding the tech.

Before working at Facebook (for less than two years), Elman previously worked at Zazzle, LinkedIn, and RealNeworks.

