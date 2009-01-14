Twitter Hires Business Guy Who Actually Knows Twitter

Messaging/microblogging service Twitter has hired its first biz dev employee: The company announced today that Kevin Thau joined last month as Director of Mobile Business Development. Don’t let the title mislead you: Kevin will be working on all types of business development, including mobile.



Unlike many potential candidates, Kevin already uses Twitter. He has 320 followers and follows 182 people — and he’s tweeted 670 times since last March.

Kevin is in a great, enviable spot. As co-founder Biz Stone notes in the post welcoming Kevin to the company, Twitter receives “a crushing amount” of partnership opportunities.

The key: Figuring out how to make money while growing the service and not pissing off its core, dedicated users. He seems to already be brainstorming out loud…

