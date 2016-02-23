Twitter taps Apple veteran to be its new PR boss

Twitter hired an Apple veteran to head up its public relations team, seven months after the struggling company’s previous PR boss abruptly left.

Natalie Kerris, a longtime communications staffer at Apple, will be Twitter’s new VP of Communications, according to CEO Jack Dorsey, who tweeted the news on Monday.

Kerris, who served 14 years at Apple, joins Twitter at a time when the company is in desperate need of a good message: investors have battered the company’s stock down roughly 66% from its 52-week high and Twitter’s user growth has ground to a halt (and even shrunk in the U.S.).

The company’s executive ranks have also been decimated by a wave of recent departures.

Twitter’s previous PR chief Gabriel Stricker left in July, and General Counsel Vijaya Gadde has been overseeing communications since then. Kerris’ move to Twitter is not a complete surprise, following a report in Recode last month.

Welcoming @nataliekerris to @Twitter as our VP of Global Communications!

— Jack (@jack) February 22, 2016

Thank you! Thrilled to join the amazing leadership team of such an awesome global brand @Twitter https://t.co/SNfNHyo0Aj

— Natalie Kerris (@nataliekerris) February 22, 2016

