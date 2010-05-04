Twitter 'Embed This Tweet' Feature Coming Tuesday, Here's What It Looks Like

Twitter hints that you’ll be able to embed a Tweet the same way you can embed a YouTube video, starting tomorrow.



In a blog post called “Tweets are the new quotes,” Twitter acknowledges that news organisations are increasingly using Tweets as part of their coverage.

We, too, often use screenshots or pasted text of tweets in posts, either to complement other writing, or sometimes as the basis of complete posts.

This process isn’t perfect, especially if you want to do more than just copy and paste the text of a Tweet. And it looks like Twitter is going to release an “embed this tweet” tool tomorrow to help solve this problem.

“But the truth, of course, is that a pasted-in image of a tweet is a bit of a hack. We have an alternative to propose; it’s coming tomorrow,” Twitter says.

Update: Twitter’s Robin Sloan explains to RWW how it’ll work:

The alternative is super-simple: just a little script that generates a block of HTML that looks just like an embedded tweet, but is just normal HTML text (instead of a flat image). Should be a handy tool — (I know I plan to use it a lot on Twitter Media).

Update 2: And here’s how it looks, according to Twitter. (Screenshot of text in this post.) The text can be selected and the links are live, though the hashtags are NOT links. It’ll be interesting to see how much you can customise it.

(via Rich DeMuro)

Don’t miss: Everything You Need To Know About Who’s Using Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.