Twitter Hijacked This Guy's Name And Photo To Make Fake Tweets Promoting Its New TV Product

Jim Edwards
Neil GottliebThe real Neil Gottlieb

We’re sure Twitter meant no harm. But Philadelphia-based distance runner Neil Gottlieb is fuming.

Yesterday, Gottlieb was told by a friend that his Twitter account had been used in a blog post by Twitter promoting the launch of its new TV advertising product, which enhances TV ad buys by running Twitter campaigns in the same time-periods.

Twitter’s blog showed an ad management dashboard with a tweet from Gottlieb that said:

“What is the song in the new @barristabar commercial? I love it!!”

Gottlieb did not love it.

He didn’t even know about it:

Twitter Neil Gottlieb

And then …

Twitter Neil Gottlieb

realising they had screwed up, Twitter’s blog writers fixed the blog post by deleting the fake Neil Gottlieb’s tweet:

Twitter Neil Gottlieb

“Confusion”? Gottlieb didn’t let Twitter’s passive-aggressive non-acknowledgment of its error slide, either:

Twitter Neil Gottlieb

The same thing happened to William Mazeo, whose handle and image were portrayed as saying “I wish I could make fancy lattes like in the @barristabar commercial”:

Twitter Mazeo

 The fake tweets were discovered by Jeff Elder of the San Francisco Chronicle. He managed to get this screengrab of them before Twitter made them disappear:

twitter fake tweets

You can see there’s a third account in there, @subhash_tewari, which also never appears to have tweeted anything about a Barrista Bar.

Mazeo got the last word:

Twitter Mazeo

