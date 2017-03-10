Factory Twitter had the first floor in the Factory Berlin building.

Twitter has shut down its office in Berlin and several people that worked for the social media giant in Germany have left the company.

Twitter quietly left its office on the first floor of the Factory Berlin tech hub last December, according to local Business Insider sources with knowledge of the situation.

Up to 20 people worked for Twitter out of Factory Berlin, which is also home to small teams of people from Uber and Pinterest.

Berlin-based Twitter director Rowan Barnett has left the company, according to LinkedIn, as has Twitter media partnerships manager Maximilian Struller, who left Twitter in December 2016 and joined Facebook as a partner services manager in January 2017.

Barnett, one of Twitter’s more senior people in Berlin, focused on market development and media partnership efforts in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Benelux, Russia and across emerging markets including Israel and Turkey.

Elsewhere in Factory Berlin, music streaming company SoundCloud occupies three floors, while hundreds of entrepreneurs use a work space on the ground floor.

A Twitter spokesman told Business Insider: “Twitter in Germany is focusing its activities in Hamburg. The office in Berlin was closed end of 2017. The business of Twitter Germany is still managed by Thomas de Buhr as managing director.”

Factory is expected to turn the floor that was used to house Twitter’s office into more work space for its members, who pay €50 (£43) a month to gain access to desks, events, and a community of like-minded people.

