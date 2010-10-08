Google Is STILL A Better Twitter Search Engine Than Twitter

Twitter announced some improvements to its search feature yesterday, but it still has a major limitation: you can’t find old tweets.



Twitter told Search Engine Land’s Danny Sullivan it has no plans to change this.

Since Google and Bing already have “deep archive search” covered, Twitter is content to focus on improving its realtime search.

Twitter’s focus on real time makes a lot of sense. Most tweets lose their relevance quickly, and people searching Twitter generally want to know what people are saying about something right now.

But, if Twitter’s realtime results are much, much better than Google’s, why would we want to go to one place for realtime search, and another to look for older tweets?

