Twitter has hired the ad agency for Airbnb and Gatorade to work on a big campaign

Twitter has hired ad agency TBWA\Chiat\Day to work on a big campaign in the US.

A source close to Twitter told Business Insider the ad agency has not been appointed as an “agency of record” — the term used in the ad business to describe an exclusive partnership between a brand and an agency — but that TBWA\Chiat\Day is simply working on a number of projects with the company.

TBWA\Chiat\Day’s client roster includes brands such as Airbnb, Gatorade, Disney, Nissan, Johnson & Johnson, and Netflix. The agency has offices in Los Angeles, New York City, Nashville, and Mexico City.

Both Twitter and TBWA\Chiat\Day declined to comment.

Twitter’s CFO Anthony Noto has been in charge of the company’s marketing over the past few months. Back in August he revealed Twitter was in the “development and creation phase” for a big ad campaign to be released later this year that will run across TV and digital video.

He said there will be a few different pieces of creative, some of which will focus on Moments (which back then was referred to as “Project Lightning,”) while others will rely on direct-response methods that encourage people to click through to the platform, and then there will be another element that’s a bit more brand focused.

The last time Twitter launched a TV campaign in any country was back in 2012, when it ran a series of 15-second blips centered around a Nascar race. That campaign was created by West, an ad agency in which Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has a financial stake.

Twitter is also working on a big campaign in the UK, where it does have an agency of record. It appointed Lucky Generals as its first retained creative agency in the UK to work on a £20 million ($US30.8 million) creative brief. The work, which Campaign described as “a campaign telling the public about Twitter’s purpose and uses,” has not yet launched.

