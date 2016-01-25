Twitter has completely gutted its executive team

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The rumours of several high-profile Twitter executives leaving the company have been confirmed, with CEO Jack Dorsey confirming the departures through a tweet.

Dorsey confirmed the departures of four top executives in a tweet late Sunday night: Alex Roetter, Twitter’s head of engineering; Kevin Weil, head of product; Katie Jacobs Stanton, vice president of global media; and Brian “Skip” Schipper, vice president of human resources.

“I’m personally grateful to each of them for everything they’ve contributed to Twitter,” Dorsey wrote in a tweet.

https://twitter.com/jack/status/691485783128051712/photo/1

Twitter’s COO Adam Bain will take on additional responsibilities now too, including looking over the media, revenue-related and HR teams on an interim basis. CTO Adam Messinger will be taking over all engineering and consumer product groups.

Also today, the head of Twitter’s Vine unit, Jason Toff, announced he was leaving the company. Toff said in a tweet that he is joining Google to work on virtual reality.

Personal update! I'm joining Google to work on VR. So much exciting potential there. — Jason Toff (@jasontoff) January 25, 2016

While still not confirmed, there have been strong rumours that a well-known media personality will be taking over the media team.

Weil, who had been at Twitter for 6 years, first joined the company in 2009 as an engineering lead before working his way up to senior vice president of product. Stanton joined Twitter following jobs with Google and Yahoo, and served on President Barack Obama’s social media team during the first part of his presidency.

The news follows a rough few months for Twitter, which since making founder Jack Dorsey CEO has seen its share price plummet to an all-time low last week before experiencing a rebound apparently triggered by a false rumour about a tie-up with News Corp. Twitter’s stock has been under pressure for months, as the company struggles to boost user growth. Its plummeting value has sparked constant speculation that Twitter could become an acquisition target.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.