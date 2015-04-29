Twitter has been swamped with messages of grief and anger for the executed Bali nine duo

Sydneysiders attend a vigil at Martin Place yesterday for Bali Nine duo Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran who were killed by Indonesia’s firing squad this morning. Photo: Daniel Munoz/ Getty.

Celebrities, politicians, business executives and the public have taken to Twitter expressing their opposition to Indonesia’s decision to execute eight prisoners, including the Bali nine duo Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, by firing squad this morning.

Despite numerous calls for clemency and reports of the mens’ rehabilitation, Indonesian president Joko Widodo stood by his decision to execute the convicted drug traffickers.

The prisoners were shot just after 3.30 this morning on Nusakambangan prison island.

Since the official confirmation of the mens’ deaths Prime Minister Tony Abbott has recalled Australia’s Ambassador to Indonesia following the “cruel and unnecessary” executions.

“Australia respects the Indonesian system, we respect Indonesian sovereignty,” Abbott said.

“But this simply cannot be business as usual and once all the courtesies have been extended to the Chan and Sukumaran families our ambassador will be withdrawn for consultations.”

From federal Opposition leader Bill Shorten to serial entrepreneur and Virgin founder Richard Branson, here are some of the many grief-stricken responses being posted on Twitter.

We must renew our resolve to rid the world of this barbaric practice, and Australia should stand ready to lead this work — Bill Shorten (@billshortenmp) April 28, 2015

Devestated at the news. Sukumaran and Chan were someone's sons. They are etched on our souls this morning. RIP — David Campbell (@DavidCampbell73) April 28, 2015

So sad. So bloody unnecessary #IStandForMercy — Jason Clare MP (@JasonClareMP) April 28, 2015

Shattered by executions in Indonesia, despite global calls for clemency http://t.co/6p64jMAFag #IStandForMercy pic.twitter.com/SFTzYqXHXq — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) April 28, 2015

The death penalty is cruel, barbaric, inhumane & has no place in the world http://t.co/6p64jMAFag #IStandForMercy pic.twitter.com/yUX7M5Ra0R — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) April 28, 2015

R.I.P. Andrew, Myuran and all those who've faced the death penalty. Heart breaking to know some world leaders still believe in it's value. — Guy Pearce (@TheGuyPearce) April 28, 2015

Indonesia like Australia, often relies on acts of clemency for its nationals from other govts. This won’t help the good people of Indonesia. — Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) April 28, 2015

Tragic outcome. Time to renew our efforts to change #deathpenalty attitudes worldwide. These events demonstrate how gruesome it is #auspol — Philip Ruddock (@philipruddockmp) April 28, 2015

We, the people, should turn off all footage giving us close-ups of the #Bali9 families' agony. Let us leave them, at least, in peace. — M'Lord FitzSimons (@Peter_Fitz) April 28, 2015

All Australian politicians need to work together to ensure something like this never happens again #auspoI — Clive Palmer (@CliveFPalmer) April 28, 2015

Senseless & heartbreaking. No good comes from using hate against hate. Remorse & forgiveness are far more powerful #IStandForMercy — sarah hanson-young (@sarahinthesen8) April 28, 2015

My thoughts and prayers go out to the families of Andrew and Myuran. This is a cruel and devastating loss. — Mike Baird (@mikebairdMP) April 28, 2015

