Twitter has been swamped with messages of grief and anger for the executed Bali nine duo

Sarah Kimmorley
Sydneysiders attend a vigil at Martin Place yesterday for Bali Nine duo Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran who were killed by Indonesia’s firing squad this morning. Photo: Daniel Munoz/ Getty.

Celebrities, politicians, business executives and the public have taken to Twitter expressing their opposition to Indonesia’s decision to execute eight prisoners, including the Bali nine duo Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, by firing squad this morning.

Despite numerous calls for clemency and reports of the mens’ rehabilitation, Indonesian president Joko Widodo stood by his decision to execute the convicted drug traffickers.

The prisoners were shot just after 3.30 this morning on Nusakambangan prison island.

Since the official confirmation of the mens’ deaths Prime Minister Tony Abbott has recalled Australia’s Ambassador to Indonesia following the “cruel and unnecessary” executions.

“Australia respects the Indonesian system, we respect Indonesian sovereignty,” Abbott said.

“But this simply cannot be business as usual and once all the courtesies have been extended to the Chan and Sukumaran families our ambassador will be withdrawn for consultations.”

From federal Opposition leader Bill Shorten to serial entrepreneur and Virgin founder Richard Branson, here are some of the many grief-stricken responses being posted on Twitter.

