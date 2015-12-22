Twitter has been granted a patent for a social media drone

Social media site Twitter has been granted a patent for a drone, according to a CNBC report.

The San Francisco-headquartered company reportedly had a patent request approved last week for a drone that takes photos and videos that can be shared on user accounts.

According to the patent filing, Twiter users would be able to control the drone’s movement and stream what it films.

Twitter was tight-lipped on the patent but a spokesperson for the company reportedly told CNBC: “Two words: Drone selfies.”

Earlier this year Twitter launched Periscope, which allows Twitter users to stream live video from their accounts.

Several other technology companies including Amazon and Google are looking at how they can utilise drones across their business, with everything from parcel deliveries to internet delivery being considered.

