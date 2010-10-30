Check Out The Adorable Halloween Costumes At Twitter Inc.

Dan Frommer
Twitter Halloween

Photo: Instagram

Twitter just wrapped up “HackWeek,” during which its engineers got to work on side projects for a week. Think of it as Twitter’s version of Google’s “20% time.”The team is showing off demos of what it worked on right now, and we’re seeing lots of “oohs” and “ahhs” on the Twitter team Twitter list, where all of the tweets of the company’s 300 employees show up.

Oh, yes: They’re also dressed up for Halloween, and have been posting photos.

Here's the HackWeek Demo Day scene

This appears to be some sort of robot designed during HackWeek

Mad Men-esque costumes

If you look closely, you can see a guy in the middle dressed up as bacon

Is the guy in the blue shirt and khakis dressed up as a Silicon Valley stiff?

This one's our favourite

Hey, it's Twitter cofounder Ev Williams and Valley angel investor god Ron Conway

Hey, what's Twitter CEO Dick Costolo wearing?

Someone want to send us a photo?

[email protected]

Confidentiality guaranteed.

