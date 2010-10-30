Check Out The Adorable Halloween Costumes At Twitter Inc.

Photo: Instagram

Twitter just wrapped up “HackWeek,” during which its engineers got to work on side projects for a week. Think of it as Twitter’s version of Google’s “20% time.”The team is showing off demos of what it worked on right now, and we’re seeing lots of “oohs” and “ahhs” on the Twitter team Twitter list, where all of the tweets of the company’s 300 employees show up.



Oh, yes: They’re also dressed up for Halloween, and have been posting photos.

